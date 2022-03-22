Covid Testing Schedule Updated for Spring

EWU’s Covid-19 testing schedule will be revised effective as of Wednesday, March 23.
EWU will continue offering free Covid-19 antigen tests to EWU students and employees. Visit the website to access the updated testing schedule.
