Countdown to Giving Joy Day: April 2-3

Eastern Washington University will celebrate its 143rd birthday with events in Cheney and Spokane on April 2-3.

There are plenty of ways to share in the Giving Joy Day festivities. This year, EWU’s Annual Giving team has a line-up of fun activities. The events, focused on giving joy to others and sharing in the university’s philanthropic activities to support student success, are open to everyone.

Here’s a schedule of activities:

Wednesday, April 2: Catalyst Festivities

11 a.m. | Cupcakes and punch in the lobby

11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. | Games and music for students

4 p.m. | Join President McMahan, the deans from EWU’s four colleges and, of course, Swoop | Games, treats, virtual ball drop, and more

Thursday, April 3: Cheney Festivities

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Cupcakes and Eagle punch on the Arévalo Student Mall

Noon | EWU Alumni Relations, Swoop and our Eagle cheerleaders kick off the day | Student vocalists sing “Happy Birthday”

12:10 p.m. | President Shari McMahan and ASEWU President Ashton McKean welcome everyone

12:35 p.m. | Celebrate a few generous Giving Joy Day donors

12:45p.m. | Learn about EWU’s progress in raising funds to support student success

7:30 p.m. | Watch the EWU Orchestra perform with The Spokane Symphony in Showalter Hall. (Learn more about the Side by Side with The Spokane Symphony concert online.)

Visit our Giving Joy Day website to access student stories and learn about ways to give.