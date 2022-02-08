Counseling and Wellness Welcomes New Staff

Counseling and Wellness Services is pleased to welcome four new staff members to better serve students.

Michael McClung began his career working in the substance-abuse treatment field and went on to work as a counselor at the Native Project for many years. He earned his graduate degree from EWU in 2015 and joined the team in January. (If you ever get the opportunity to visit his office, you’ll see his unique cactus collection. And, if you enjoy pickleball, Michael is your person.)

Marissa Jenks-Barajas joined the team in January after working at Frontier Behavioral Health in Spokane. She is a graduate of the Master’s of Social Work program at Eastern and serves as the Area Orientation Coordinator for the Idaho and Washington undergraduate chapters of Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority. (She enjoys crafting and loves all things related to Pugs.)

Cole Evers, the newest member, is no stranger to the center. Cole completed his master’s level internship at the counseling center before going on to work at Children’s Home Society and Spokane Public Schools. During his graduate studies at EWU, he also worked with the New Student Transitions and the Parent Programs’ team. Cole has taken on the center’s new coordinating role, which is focused on counseling-related services for veteran students.

Myranda Schee is the new customer service representative at the front desk. Myranda graduated with honors with a bachelor’s in Psychology from EWU. Myranda comes to Eastern from Hope House, a shelter for homeless women in Spokane. Prior to working at Hope House, Myranda worked with Housing and Residential Life here at EWU. As a CA, Myranda had a direct role in the creation of the Gender Inclusive floor in Dressler Hall.

Counseling and Wellness strives to meet the overall wellbeing needs of Eastern students. Services offered include wellbeing coaching, individual and group counseling, central food pantry and food cupboards, outreach, presentations and sexual health resources.

Counseling and Wellness offers a brief intervention model to address student mental health issues, with a 6-session annual limit. Counseling is offered both in person or virtually, with counselors located at the Cheney campus and Catalyst building. Please call the office to set up an appointment or to learn more about services offered. You can also learn more online. For students who need long-term counseling, we do have a case manager to help find services in the community. Counseling and Wellness is open 8 a.m-noon and 1-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

