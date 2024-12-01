Convocation 2024: Celebrate Staff Achievements – Notify the President’s Office of Your Degree Completion!

Convocation 2024: Celebrate Staff Achievements. Please notify the President’s Office of your degree completion!

Convocation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24 this year. This is an opportunity to reconnect as a campus community, foster a sense of belonging, and hear about the successes and opportunities that lie ahead for Eastern.

New this year for Convocation will be a recognition of all staff who completed a bachelor’s, master’s, post-baccalaureate certificate, or PhD this past year. We want to celebrate your achievement and commitment to professional growth.

Please send an email to the President’s Office at presidentsoffice@ewu.edu by Friday, Sept. 13 to be included in this recognition.