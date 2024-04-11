Contemporary Issues in Feminist Research: Nov. 19

Please join the Women’s and Gender Education Center as they host an event called Contemporary Issues in Feminist Research. The event will be held from noon-12:50 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 19 at the WAGE Center, Monroe 207.

The presentation can also be accessed via zoom at https://ewu.zoom.us/j/88233308340.

The event features faculty, including Sally Winkle, emeritus professor of German and Gender, Women’s & Sexuality Studies and Ann LeBar, professor of history, presenting research in their disciplines from a feminine perspective.

Anyone needing special accommodations should contact Lili Mackin (lmacking@ewu.edu) at least three days prior to the event.