Coming Summer 2026: PageUp Implementation Update

Message from Eastern Washington University Human Resources.

Eastern Washington University continues to make strong progress in our transition from PeopleAdmin to PageUp, our new comprehensive talent management system.

This transition represents a major step forward in modernizing how we recruit, hire, and onboard employees across the university. The new system is designed to streamline workflows, strengthen integration with other information systems such as Banner and JobElephant, to improve reporting and compliance capabilities, and significantly enhance the applicant and hiring manager experience.

Project Status: Moving from Planning to Implementation

We are in the planning and governance alignment phase and will soon move into implementation.

A cross-divisional implementation team—comprised of representatives from Academic Affairs, Information Technology, and Human Resources—has been meeting regularly with PageUp representatives to guide this transition thoughtfully and collaboratively.

In addition to the core team, stakeholders from across the university will participate in structured feedback loops throughout implementation. This ensures the system meets the practical needs of hiring managers, search committees, HR staff, and applicants alike.

Learning from Peers

Recently, a small EWU team met with Human Resources colleagues at Spokane Colleges, who have successfully used PageUp for several years. Their insights were invaluable.

We were especially encouraged to hear that both hiring committees and applicants report a positive, user-friendly experience. Their lessons learned—particularly around training, communication, and early engagement—are helping to inform our own rollout strategy and strengthen our confidence as we move into the next phase of the project.

What to Expect

PageUp will replace PeopleAdmin as the university’s primary applicant tracking and onboarding system. The new system will offer:

• Paperless workflows for recruitment and onboarding 

• Improved transparency with real-time tracking of hiring actions 

• Enhanced reporting capabilities to support compliance and data-driven decision-making 

• A modern applicant portal to improve the candidate experience 

During the transition period, PeopleAdmin will remain available for legacy processes while new recruitments shift into PageUp.

Training and Support

Role-based training materials and hands-on workshops will be offered prior to going live. Hiring managers, HR partners, and search committee members will receive detailed guidance on creating and approving job postings, managing applicant workflows, navigating updated position management processes, and supporting onboarding tasks within the new system.

Additional resources—including guides, FAQs, and timelines—will be available on the initiative website.

Our Goal

At its core, the PageUp implementation is about improving the overall talent experience at EWU—from first click to first day and beyond. By modernizing our systems and strengthening integration, we are building a more efficient, transparent, and future-ready recruitment process.

We appreciate the collaboration and engagement we’ve seen across campus so far. More updates will be shared as we approach go-live date in the summer.

If you have questions about how this transition may affect your department’s hiring process, please contact Human Resources.

Together, we are building a stronger hiring experience for EWU.

