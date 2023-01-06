College of Professional Programs Upcoming Events

College of Professional Programs Upcoming Events:

  • Iona Beta Social Work Honors Society Winter Clothing Drive | Jan. 9-31
    • Drop off items in collection boxes 1st floor Senior Hall (Cheney), and 3rd floor Catalyst Building (Spokane)
  • DEI Rolling Display in JFK Library | Through January
  • Learn Origami with EWU Librarian Lynnae Daniels 
    • 5-6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, Senior Hall 2nd floor lounge (Cheney) 
    • 5-6 p.m., Thursday Jan. 19, CAT 172 Innovation Hub (Catalyst)
    • Free materials and instruction, family friendly
  • CPP Dean’s Speaker Series – Sister Madonna Buder “The Iron Nun” 
    • Wednesday, Jan. 18, noon-1 p.m. at Showalter Auditorium (Cheney) and Zoom
    • Register at this link
  • 22 Boot Suicide Awareness Display | JFK Secrist Gallery | Jan. 23 -27 
    • In collaboration with the EWU VRC. 
  • Conversation with the CPP Dean 
    • 5-6 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, Jan. 24
    • For fully online students, Bellevue and Everett-based students (Cheney and Spokane on-campus students had meetings with Vernon in the fall).
      • This is a great opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback to the dean
    • 10 spots are available. Click on this link to register.  
  • Workshop: Best Practices for Navigating your Degree Audit in DegreeWorks led by Dr. Sue Magyar | Jan. 26
    • Noon-1 p.m., PAT 127, Cheney/Zoom 
    • 5-6 p.m., CAT 304, Catalyst
    • Primarily for students with Junior or Senior Standing in CPP undergrad degree programs.
    • Click on this link to register. 
  • Coffee with a Cop | JFK Lobby | Wednesday, Feb. 1: Police officers meet with the community members they serve together to enjoy coffee, discuss issues and learn more about each other. Bring your questions, or just stop by to say hello, over a free cup of coffee. Thanks to Thomas Hammer Coffee Roasters for sponsoring the event!
  • Anticipated Author Visit | eBook available at EWU Libraries: Dr. Bettina Love is expected to be a guest speaker at EWU during Black History Month in February. Her book is the subject of a campus-wide reading group facilitated by the EWU Office for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. To learn more about the campus-reading program, please contact Kim Davis, kdavis2@ewu.edu. Access the eBook.
  • Resume and Cover Letter Workshop with Ryan Weldon, EWU Career Center
  • 4-5 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 21, PAT 140 and Zoom, Cheney/Zoom
  • 4-5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, CAT 172 Innovation Hub, Catalyst
    • Click on this link to register. 

