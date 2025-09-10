Collaboration to Explore Vaccines: Oct. 28

Health Service Research Roundtable of Eastern Washington, a group that Patric Jones, executive director of the EWU Institute for Public Policy & Economic Analysis, helped co-found several years ago, is hosting a fall discussion that will look at the topic of vaccines.

“Trust in Public Health and Medicine: Challenges and Solutions” will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 28, in the Wolff Auditorium at Gonzaga University.

The forum will discuss public perceptions, why skepticism is growing and how that impacts communities, while also addressing communication strategies and scientific updates to counter misinformation.

HSSR brings together academics from area universities and colleges, healthcare practitioners, community professionals, and supporters to engage in meaningful discussions.

Roundtable experts for the event include Dennis Worsham, secretary of health for Washington State Department of Health, Niranjan Bhat, MD, senior medical officer at the Center for Vaccine Innovation and Access at PATH, Shannon Berg, APR, founder and CEO of Berg & Associates, Paj Nandi, MPH, vice president, of equity and multicultural communications at Desautel Hege and Kiran Gill, DO, internist and pediatrician at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital and Children’s Hospital and clinical associate professor at UW School of Medicine.

If you are interested in attending, please use the QR code below to RSVP by Oct. 21.

