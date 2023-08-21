Clothing Closet Available to EWU Employees Affected By Wildfires

We know this is a difficult time for many in our community. Because of the generosity of donors, and with approval from the EWU Foundation, the School of Education is opening up its Professional Clothing Closet to EWU employees who may have lost their homes in the wildfire.

We realize that some members of our community might not be ready to take advantage of this yet, so this offer will be available until the beginning of fall quarter, Sept. 21.

Anyone interested should contact slauritzen@ewu.edu to set-up an appointment.