CHSPH Celebration of Scholarly Works: April 14-15

The 2025 Celebration of Scholarly Works will be held from 3 – 7 p.m. on Monday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 15, in the SIERR building located at 850 E. Spokane Falls Blvd., in Spokane. The event is free and open to the public to attend.

The Celebration of Scholarly Works highlights the efforts of EWU College of Health Science and Public Health (CHSPH) students, both graduate and undergraduate, who have created informative research or capstone project posters under the guidance of their faculty mentors, platform presentations and other scholarly works.

An online map is available at this link.