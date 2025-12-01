Cheney in Knots: A Visit and Talk by Cartoonist Colleen Frakes: May 21

Join us in JFK Library’s AUX Classroom on Wednesday, May 21, 2-3 p.m. for a visit from cartoonist Colleen Frakes. Refreshments will be served.

Frakes’ new work Knots is a semiautobiographical graphic novel that takes place in Cheney. It was named a School Library Journal Best Book of 2024.

Frakes grew up on a prison island (really!) then moved to the mainland to attend The Center for Cartoon Studies. She was awarded a 2007 Xeric Grant for her first graphic novel, Tragic Relief, and in 2009 won an Ignatz Award for her second book, Woman King. Her new book Knots (Harper Alley) was awarded the Junior Library Guild Gold Standard.

Colleen has created comics for The Nib, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dark Horse, and many others. She currently lives in Seattle with her spouse, daughter and a cranky old cat.

This event is the first of a series made possible by EWU’s College of Professional Programs, the Libraries and Learning Commons, Spokane County Library’s Cheney Branch, and Cheney’s Paperbound Books!

Events in the series:

Colleen Frakes at EWU’s JFK Library | Wednesday, May 21, 2 – 3 p.m. | 509.359.6201

Colleen Frakes at Cheney Public Library| Wednesday, May 21, 4 – 5 p.m. | 610 First Street, Cheney | 509.893.8280

Frakes Book Signing and Q&A Session at Paperbound Books | Thursday, May 22, 2 – 4 p.m. | 107 F. Street (Mason Jar Bldg.), Cheney | info@paperboundbooks.com

Visit the Cheney in Knots event website for more details!