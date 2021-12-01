EWU-Montana Tailgate and Watch Party Details

The Eastern Washington University Eagles football team is off to Missoula to take on the Montana Grizzlies in the next round of the FCS Playoffs at 6 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3.

Traveling to the game?! Be sure and join the Red Zone on the Road hosted by the EWU Alumni Association. This casual pregame tailgate will be from 5-6:30 p.m.(MT).

Eastern’s tailgate space will be located at River Bowl South in space #12. All Eags welcome—alumni, families and fans!

We will have the space and swag, so please stop by, and gather prior to kick-off. You’re welcome to bring your own food and beverages.

For more information or questions, please contact Kelsey Hatch-Brecek, Director of Alumni Relations at 509.919.1043 (call/text).

Go Eags!!!

Also, if you’re not able to travel to Missoula, several watch parties are planned around the region and state.

Official EWU Alumni Association Watch Parties:

Spokane: Borracho Tacos & Tequileria & Red Wheel

Cheney: Wild Bill’s Longbar

Looking to catch the game on ESPN+ at a bar near you? We have a list of locations that will be showing the game across the state:

Seattle Area:

Levitate Gastropub in Issaquah

Josh’s Taps & Caps Snohomish

Tri-Cities Area:

Buffalo Wild Wings (Kennewick, WA) (can get busy on Friday, get there early!)

Vancouver Area:

Hooligan’s Sports Bar & Grill