Celebrating Outgoing and Incoming Chertok Professorship Awardees: Oct. 29

Join the campus community for a special “Chertok Talk” as we celebrate the impactful work of our outgoing Jeffers W. Chertok Memorial Endowment professorship awardee and welcome the next Chertok endowed professor.

The event will run from noon – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at PUB 321.

Kassahun Kebede, associate professor of sociology and the outgoing Jeffers W. Chertok Memorial Endowment professorship awardee, will deliver a timely presentation titled “Modernization, Displacement, and Diaspora: The Future of Urban Centers in Africa.”

Kebede’s work dives deep into the complex issues surrounding Addis Ababa’s massive city corridor development project.

The event will also welcome our incoming Jeffers W. Chertok Memorial Endowment professorship awardee, who will continue the tradition of rigorous, relevant, and groundbreaking research.