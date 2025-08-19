Celebrating Our Colleagues’ Academic Achievements

Over the past year, many members of our campus community have continued their learning journeys — earning degrees and professional certifications that enrich their work and inspire others.

We want to recognize these accomplishments at this year’s Convocation. If you completed a degree or earned a certification between September 2024 and September 2025, please share your achievement with us.

Submitting your information is easy. You simply provide your name, department, the degree or certification you earned, the awarding institution or organization and the month and year of completion. Please send your information to hr@ewu.edu by Friday, Sept. 12.

Your success is our success — we can’t wait to celebrate your hard work and dedication!

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University