Celebrating Our Colleagues’ Academic Achievements

Over the past year, many members of our campus community have continued their learning journeys — earning degrees and professional certifications that enrich their work and inspire others.

We want to recognize these accomplishments at this year’s Convocation. If you completed a degree or earned a certification between September 2024 and September 2025, please share your achievement with us.

Submitting your information is easy. You simply provide your name, department, the degree or certification you earned, the awarding institution or organization and the month and year of completion. Please send your information to hr@ewu.edu by Friday, Sept. 12.

Your success is our success — we can’t wait to celebrate your hard work and dedication!