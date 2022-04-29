Celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Join us in celebrating Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Throughout the month of May, a series of campus events will provide opportunities to learn more about this rich culture and experience some of their traditions, while learning more about the challenges and inequities they face.

The calendar includes activities presented by our Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Club; storytelling projects created by EWU student Margaret Albaugh and recent graduate, Frances Mortel; Fa’a Sāmoa, an exhibit about the Sāmoan culture, from May 4-20 in the JFK’s Secrist Gallery and lobby; and other events featured below.

Check out the EWU Multicultural Center website for a full calendar of events and to access Zoom links and tickets for the club’s annual luau at the end of the month.

Here are some highlights:

Uncovering the Umbrella Term: AAPI

Wednesday, May 4 | 2-3:30 p.m.

A virtual panel discussion focusing on the ongoing debate of disaggregating Asian and Pacific Islander data. Here is the Zoom link.

Hidden in Plain Sight: A Visual Anthology on the Complexities of Asian Identities at EWU

Monday, May 16 | Noon-1:30 p.m. | Women’s and Gender Education (WAGE) Center, Monroe 207

Film screening of Diaspora Recipes with a panel discussion about storytelling projects that amplify Asian community stories. The Indivisible exhibit will be on display May 1-31 in the WAGE Center.

Indivisible: This photo series by Margaret Albaugh explores racism on a human level, allowing participants to explore identity development. Intimate portraits reveal vulnerable but strong individuals whose lives have been shaped in one way or another by racism.

Diaspora Recipes: This short documentary by Frances Grace Mortel takes a closer look at the intersections of food culture, migration, colonization, and identity. It follows two Asian American women as they talk about their journey and passion for food and cuisines while navigating the challenges of integration in the U.S.

Omoide Project

Friday, May 20 | 2:00 p.m. | Patterson 147

Marjorie Davis from the Hifumi Society will speak about local Japanese American memory and the role of oral history in its preservation.

Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Club Annual Luau

Saturday, May 28 | 4-8 p.m. | Pence Union Building NCR

EWU’s Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Club presents “Pasifika Oasis.” In the midst of academic responsibilities we find comfort in sharing our culture. Through song, dance, and food we will share the beauty of Pasifika with the rest of the world. Ticket Sales Begin May 2 in the PUB.