CASH OUT OF EARNED COMPENSATORY TIME

This is a reminder that all accumulated compensatory time earned must be taken or cashed out by the end of the current fiscal year, June 30, 2025.

Any earned compensatory time not taken by the end of June 2025 will be cashed out and charged to the applicable Index on record for June 2025.

Employees will receive their compensatory time cash out payment along with their regular semi-monthly pay on the July 10, 2025 paycheck.

If you have any questions regarding compensatory time, please contact the Human Resources Office at 509. 359.2381 or hr@ewu.edu.