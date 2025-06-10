Career Fair and Networking Opportunity: Oct. 16

The Career Center is hosting a Career Fair from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, at the Jim Thorpe Fieldhouse.

EWU Students and Alumni are invited to attend the 2025 Fall Career Fair, free of cost.

The fair provides a great opportunity for students to meet employers in their fields of interest and learn about available job and internship opportunities.

Students can find out which employers are participating in the Career Fair by logging into their Handshake accounts. Click on “Join Event” on the fair in Handshake to get exclusive updates and to let the Career Center team know if you plan to attend.

Afterward, from 3:30 – 5 p.m., CPP is hosting a career mixer inside PUB 317-1-319. Faculty, staff, students and supporters are invited to attend the mixer to socialize with employers who tabled. Light refreshments will served.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University