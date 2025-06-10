Career Fair and Networking Opportunity: Oct. 16

The Career Center is hosting a Career Fair from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16, at the Jim Thorpe Fieldhouse.

EWU Students and Alumni are invited to attend the 2025 Fall Career Fair, free of cost.

The fair provides a great opportunity for students to meet employers in their fields of interest and learn about available job and internship opportunities.

Students can find out which employers are participating in the Career Fair by logging into their Handshake accounts. Click on “Join Event” on the fair in Handshake to get exclusive updates and to let the Career Center team know if you plan to attend.

Afterward, from 3:30 – 5 p.m., CPP is hosting a career mixer inside PUB 317-1-319. Faculty, staff, students and supporters are invited to attend the mixer to socialize with employers who tabled. Light refreshments will served.