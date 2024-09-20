Career Experts to Speak on First-Gen Career Readiness

Join us for an EWU Career Week event that offers expert strategies that support career readiness for first-generation students.,

The daylong event features a workshop for faculty and staff, a keynote presentation, and a workshop for students inside the Pence Union Building (PUB).

Staff and Faculty Workshop |11 a.m.-noon | PUB 317

Keynote Presentation | 1-2:30 p.m. | PUB’s Nysether Community Room

Student Workshop | 3-4 p.m. | PUB 317

According to the Center for First Generation Student Success, not only do 1 in 3 undergraduate students identify as first-generation, but in the coming years, the pipeline of first-time undergraduates will be heavily weighted with ‘first-gen’ students.

The event will help professionals within student affairs become more effective at serving first-generation students with career and leadership development programming. Dr. Tierny Bates, vice chancellor for student affairs at University of South Carolina Upstate, and Dr. Joshua Fredenburg, international speaker and founder of the First Generation Student Career Conference, will provide participants with a deeper understanding of strategies for programs and extracurricular offerings, that can prepare first-generation students for career and leadership success in college and beyond.

