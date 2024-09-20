Career Experts to Speak on First-Gen Career Readiness

Join us for an EWU Career Week event that offers expert strategies that support career readiness for first-generation students.,

The daylong event features a workshop for faculty and staff, a keynote presentation, and a workshop for students inside the Pence Union Building (PUB).

Staff and Faculty Workshop |11 a.m.-noon | PUB 317

Keynote Presentation | 1-2:30 p.m. | PUB’s Nysether Community Room

Student Workshop | 3-4 p.m. | PUB 317

According to the Center for First Generation Student Success, not only do 1 in 3 undergraduate students identify as first-generation, but in the coming years, the pipeline of first-time undergraduates will be heavily weighted with ‘first-gen’ students.

The event will help professionals within student affairs become more effective at serving first-generation students with career and leadership development programming. Dr. Tierny Bates, vice chancellor for student affairs at University of South Carolina Upstate, and Dr. Joshua Fredenburg, international speaker and founder of the First Generation Student Career Conference, will provide participants with a deeper understanding of strategies for programs and extracurricular offerings, that can prepare first-generation students for career and leadership success in college and beyond.

Learn more and RSVP by visiting our webpage.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2024 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University