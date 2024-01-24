Career Center’s New AI Will Optimize Your Resume

The Career Center is offering a new AI tool to help you optimize your resume so that you can better compete in the job market.

Wisedoc guides you from start to finish, providing simple tips and effective tools to help you write a customized resume that makes you stand out among competitors in your field.

Wisedoc AI helps you accomplish the following:

Create master documents and easily tailor them for each job application.

Optimize your documents for the applicant tracking systems used to recruit and hire candidates, increasing your chances of getting to the top of the pile and getting interviewed.

Quickly compare your resume to a job listing and get suggestions to tailor your resume to align with the job requirements.

Get your documents reviewed by an EWU career advisor without having to wait for an appointment.

For more information, please visit our Wisedoc page.