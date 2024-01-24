Career Center’s New AI Will Optimize Your Resume

The Career Center is offering a new AI tool to help you optimize your resume so that you can better compete in the job market.

Wisedoc guides you from start to finish, providing simple tips and effective tools to help you write a customized resume that makes you stand out among competitors in your field.

Wisedoc AI helps you accomplish the following:

  • Create master documents and easily tailor them for each job application.
  • Optimize your documents for the applicant tracking systems used to recruit and hire candidates, increasing your chances of getting to the top of the pile and getting interviewed.
  • Quickly compare your resume to a job listing and get suggestions to tailor your resume to align with the job requirements.
  • Get your documents reviewed by an EWU career advisor without having to wait for an appointment.

For more information, please visit our Wisedoc page.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2024 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University