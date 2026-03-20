Career Center Spring Etiquette Dinner: April 15

The EWU Career Center is inviting students, faculty and staff to its 2026 Spring Etiquette Dinner, on Wednesday, April 15, in Hargreaves 201.

The event helps students develop hands-on experience to help them successfully market themselves to potential employers. Thanks to a generous sponsorship from WSECU, the event is free to all who attend.

Marissa Rudley, a registered and licensed dietitian nutritionist practicing in Idaho and Washington, will present at the workshop, sharing her passion for making nutrition enjoyable. She will inspire you to connect with others and share this joy every single day.

Breakdown:

4:30 – 5 p.m. | Hargreaves South Entrance (1st floor) – Check-in/Pre-networking hour

5 – 5:30 p.m. | Networking event

5:35 p.m. | Move upstairs to HAR 201

5:40 p.m. | Welcome and introduction of guests

5:45 p.m. | Salad Portion

6 p.m. | Dinner portion

6:30 p.m. | Dessert portion

7 p.m. | Event concludes

Please RSVP at this link to attend.

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