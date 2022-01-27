Career Center Offering Exciting Services

The Career Center has exciting happenings on the horizon over the next few months. Check out the upcoming activities and events in the calendar below. You can click on the hyperlinked titles for information and registration, and also visit our website.

Career Launch Labs

Topics include internships and job searches, resumes and professionalism.

Major Discovery Series

Topics include career assessments, work and lifestyle values, major/career decision action plans, and exploring careers through experiences. Visit the website and click on Handshake.

Eagle Career Network Relaunch

Wednesday, March 2 | 6 – 7:30 p.m., inside the Roost in the URC building.

The EWU Alumni Network is hosting a night of networking, drinks, food, swag, professional headshots, Eagle Pride, and more to celebrate the Eagle Career Network. The cost is $10 per person and preregistration is required.

Career Treks in the Pacific Northwest

Several virtual visits to companies in the PNW will be available to explore career fields and learn more about companies around the region.

JCPenney Suit-Up Event

Sunday, March 20 | 4 – 7 p.m. at JCPenney inside Northtown Mall, 4730 N. Division St.

We have partnered with JCPenney to give EWU students, alumni, faculty, and staff up to a 60% discount on career attire. Details will be posted on our website and on Handshake.

FUSE Career Fair

Wednesday, April 6 | 2 – 6 p.m. at the Spokane Convention Center

EWU, Gonzaga, Whitworth, and WSU Health Sciences Spokane have partnered to connect employers with students and alumni for full-time jobs and internships.

Meet our new Career Advisor

We are excited to introduce team member, Aiko Harris as the new Career Advisor for Business, Administration, Political Science, and Urban Planning. Aiko previously taught English comp and technical communication in the EWU English Department.

Krumble Internship Stipend – Deadline and Application Information

Full-time juniors and seniors participating in unpaid internships at non-profit or governmental agencies can apply for a one-time stipend of up to $3,000.

Career advising appointments are offered in-person and virtually. We work with students from freshman year to beyond graduation.

Winter quarter drop-in hours are on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.* in-person in PUB 332. *Drop-in hours are subject to change due to staffing shortages. Students will receive peer help from our student staffed Career Squad on basics that include resumes, job and internship searches, interview tips, and other career resources.

Presentation and partnership options are available. We welcome collaboration with EWU faculty/staff and student groups for student and alumni career development through in-person or virtual presentations, events, and more. If you have an idea for a project, we are more than happy discuss ideas with you.