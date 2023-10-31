Candidates and Open Forums for CHSPH Dean Announced

Faculty and staff are encouraged to attend sessions and provide feedback on the candidates.

Three candidates for dean of the College of Health Science and Public Health will visit EWU in November: Denise Seabert, PhD, Dawn Lewis, PhD, and Blaine Long, PhD.

The campus community is invited to learn more about the candidates at open forums that will be held in the Catalyst building. All open forums will also have a Zoom option, with links provided below.

Members of the university community are invited to provide their input to the search committee by taking a short survey for each candidate. Surveys will be available at the open forums. They are also accessible via this Feedback Form.

The candidate forum schedules are listed below, along with links to the candidates biographies, which will soon be posted.

Denise Seabert, PhD

  • Open Forum: Monday, Nov. 6 |10-11 a.m. | Catalyst 172 | Zoom Link
  • Denise Seabert, PhD, Biography

Dawn Lewis, PhD

  • Open Forum: Monday, Nov. 13 | 10– 11 a.m. | Catalyst 172 | Zoom Link
  • Dawn Lewis, PhD, Biography (Forthcoming)

Blaine Long, PhD

  • Open Forum: Monday, Nov. 16 | 10-11 a.m. | Catalyst 301 | Zoom Link 
  • Blaine Long, PhD Biography (Forthcoming)

Additional Information:

Members of the search committee include:

  • Florian Preisig, CAHSS (committee chair)
  • Darlene Maria, Center for Academic Advising and Retention
  • Elizabeth Wilson-Fowler, Communication Sciences & Disorders
  • Chadron Hazelbaker, Wellness & Movement Sciences
  • Lorie Speer, Dental Hygiene
  • Joel Sattgast, Physical Therapy
  • Rosalee Allan, Public Health & Health Services Administration
  • Cynthia Fitzgerald, Retired Healthcare Community Member

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University