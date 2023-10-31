Candidates and Open Forums for CHSPH Dean Announced

Faculty and staff are encouraged to attend sessions and provide feedback on the candidates.

Three candidates for dean of the College of Health Science and Public Health will visit EWU in November: Denise Seabert, PhD, Dawn Lewis, PhD, and Blaine Long, PhD.

The campus community is invited to learn more about the candidates at open forums that will be held in the Catalyst building. All open forums will also have a Zoom option, with links provided below.

Members of the university community are invited to provide their input to the search committee by taking a short survey for each candidate. Surveys will be available at the open forums. They are also accessible via this Feedback Form.

The candidate forum schedules are listed below, along with links to the candidates biographies, which will soon be posted.

Denise Seabert, PhD

Open Forum: Monday, Nov. 6 |10-11 a.m. | Catalyst 172 | Zoom Link

Monday, Nov. 6 |10-11 a.m. | Catalyst 172 | Denise Seabert, PhD, Biography

Dawn Lewis, PhD

Open Forum: Monday, Nov. 13 | 10– 11 a.m. | Catalyst 172 | Zoom Link

Monday, Nov. 13 | 10– 11 a.m. | Catalyst 172 | Dawn Lewis, PhD, Biography (Forthcoming)

Blaine Long, PhD

Open Forum: Monday, Nov. 16 | 10-11 a.m. | Catalyst 301 | Zoom Link

Monday, Nov. 16 | 10-11 a.m. | Catalyst 301 | Blaine Long, PhD Biography (Forthcoming)

Additional Information:

Members of the search committee include: