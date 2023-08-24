Candidate Forums Scheduled for Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness Position

Two candidates have been selected as finalists for the position of executive director of institutional effectiveness. Their candidate forums are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28, and Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The candidates are listed below, along with the dates and times of their open forum presentations. Please provide feedback through this candidate evaluation form, which can be downloaded and filled. Send the completed forms via email to provost@ewu.edu.

Esam Mohammad, DBA

Monday, Aug. 28 | 11 a.m.-noon | Esam Mohammad will present to the campus community in PAT 316. The forum will also be accessible via Zoom.

Esam Mohammad Biography

Jacob Morrison

Wednesday, Aug. 30 | 11 a.m.-noon | Jacob Morrison will present to the campus community in PAT 316. The forum will also be accessible via Zoom.

Jacob Morrison Biography

Members of the search committee include:

• Mark Baldwin, chief of staff, President’s Office

• Felicia Jensen, executive assistant to the provost, Academic Affairs

• Almat Yeraly, associate director, Institutional Research

• Admir Djulovic, manager, Data analytics and Financial Services