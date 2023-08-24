Candidate Forums Scheduled for Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness Position

Two candidates have been selected as finalists for the position of executive director of institutional effectiveness. Their candidate forums are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28, and Wednesday, Aug. 30.

The candidates are listed below, along with the dates and times of their open forum presentations. Please provide feedback through this candidate evaluation form, which can be downloaded and filled. Send the completed forms via email to provost@ewu.edu.

Esam Mohammad, DBA

Monday, Aug. 28 | 11 a.m.-noon | Esam Mohammad will present to the campus community in PAT 316. The forum will also be accessible via Zoom.

Esam Mohammad Biography

Jacob Morrison 

Wednesday, Aug. 30 | 11 a.m.-noon | Jacob Morrison will present to the campus community in PAT 316. The forum will also be accessible via Zoom.

Jacob Morrison Biography

Members of the search committee include:

• Mark Baldwin, chief of staff, President’s Office
• Felicia Jensen, executive assistant to the provost, Academic Affairs
• Almat Yeraly, associate director, Institutional Research
• Admir Djulovic, manager, Data analytics and Financial Services

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2023 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University