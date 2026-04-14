Candidate Forums for AVP for Institutional Effectiveness: April 17 and 20

The Office of the Provost invites you to attend open forums for two candidates for the position of Assistant Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness, on April 17 and April 20.

The Assistant Vice President for Institutional Effectiveness serves as a senior leader within the Academic Affairs division, responsible for driving the academic data, design, coordination and the successful implementation of key initiatives that advance Eastern Washington University’s Strategic Plan, Strategic Enrollment Management Plan, and other institution-wide priorities.

Please attend the following open forums:

Sherry Marlow | Friday, April 17 | 11 a.m.–noon | Tawanka 215 B/C | Sherry Marlow CV | Zoom Link

Dominic Barraclough | Monday, April 20 | 11 a.m.-noon | Tawanka 215 B/C | Dominic Barraclough CV | Zoom Link

For further information, please contact provost@ewu.edu.