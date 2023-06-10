Campus Police Offering Safety and Awareness Training Sessions

The University Police Department will present three sessions of Safety and Awareness Training:  Your Campus, Your Safety, Our Team this academic year.  The training will cover the following topics:

  • Active Attacker Preparedness
    • Situational Awareness
    • Run, Hide, Fight Principle
    • Being Prepared
    • What to Expect from Law Enforcement
    • Making a Plan

We encourage you to attend one of these sessions, with the approval of your supervisor.  The training is scheduled on the following dates and times:

Wednesday, Nov. 8 | 9 – 10:30 a.m. | Digital Archives Building, Room 213E

Facilitator: Chief Jewell Day, University Police Department

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 | Noon-1:30 p.m. | EWU Spokane Campus – TBD

Facilitator: Chief Jewell Day, University Police Department

Thursday, April 25, 2024 | 2-3:30 p.m. | Location:  Digital Archives Building, Room 213E

Facilitator: Chief Jewell Day, University Police Department

Please email Jennifer Walters at jwalters6@ewu.edu to register for a training session. 

