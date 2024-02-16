Campus Police Offering Safety and Awareness Training Sessions

The University Police Department will present three sessions of Safety and Awareness Training: Your Campus, Your Safety, Our Team this academic year. The training will cover the following topics:

Active Attacker Preparedness Situational Awareness Run, Hide, Fight Principle Being Prepared What to Expect from Law Enforcement Making a Plan



We encourage you to attend one of these sessions, with the approval of your supervisor. The training is scheduled on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 | Noon-1:30 p.m. | EWU Spokane Campus – TBD

Facilitator: Chief Jewell Day, University Police Department

Thursday, April 25, 2024 | 2-3:30 p.m. | Location: Digital Archives Building, Room 213E

Facilitator: Chief Jewell Day, University Police Department

Please email Jennifer Walters at jwalters6@ewu.edu to register for a training session.