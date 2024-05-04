Campus Police Offering Safety and Awareness Training Session

The University Police Department is presenting an upcoming session on Safety and Awareness Training: Your Campus, Your Safety, Our Team. The training will cover the following topics:
- Active Attacker Preparedness
- Situational Awareness
- Run, Hide, Fight Principle
- Being Prepared
- What to Expect from Law Enforcement
- Making a Plan
We encourage you to attend the session from 2-3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, in the Digital Archives Building, Room 213E.
The session will be facilitated by Chief Jewell Day of the University Police Department.
Please email Jennifer Walters at jwalters6@ewu.edu to register for a training session.