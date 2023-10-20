Campus Message Regarding Disturbing Incident on Oct. 19

Campus Community:

On Thursday afternoon, university leadership was notified of a disturbing incident in front of the Pence Union Building that involved an individual visitor confronting a group of students. The subject was gathering signatures for a petition and became verbally aggressive towards the students, using racial slurs and challenging them to a fight. The subject made more threats and left campus. A timely warning was issued to the campus community.

The university applauds the students for standing up for their beliefs in a difficult situation while attempting to de-escalate the confrontation and avoiding physical violence. The EWU leadership team met this evening to determine a course of action and a meeting will be held with the students as soon as possible to listen to their concerns and discuss how the university will further address this issue. Support resources and services are being provided to the students (employees can access EAP).

This type of behavior towards our students and campus community is unacceptable. While outside visitors to our public spaces have the right to exercise their freedom of speech, the university does not tolerate verbal or physical threats–whether explicit or implied. EWU is committed to the security and wellbeing of our campus community and will take appropriate actions to ensure everyone feels safe at Eastern.

Racism and discrimination are not tolerated at Eastern Washington University. There is a “Report Incidents” button on the university homepage to report hate speech, bias-related acts, or instances of discrimination and racism. All reports are taken seriously and investigated to the fullest extent of university policy and law.

EWU Police are actively investigating the incident and asking for anyone who has any information about the suspect to call campus police at 509.359.7676 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 359.4286. If you need to report a crime in progress, call 911 immediately.

When further developments can be shared, the university will provide updates to the campus community.

In Unity,

Dr. Shari McMahan, President

Dr. Jonathan Anderson, Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs

Dr. Lea Jarnagin, Vice President for Student Affairs

Mary Voves, Vice President of Business & Finance

Barb Richey, Vice President for Advancement

Tim Collins, Director of Athletics

Mark Baldwin, Chief of Staff