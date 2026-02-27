Campus Master Plan Town Hall: March 25

EWU will hold an online Campus Master Plan Town Hall from noon – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25. The meeting will be accessible using this Zoom link. Students, faculty, staff and members of the larger university community are encouraged to attend.

A draft Campus Master Plan builds on the recent survey and efforts such as EWU’s Landscape Master Plan and its Climate Action Plan.

When finalized and approved by the EWU Board of Trustees, it will guide prioritization of university projects, both large and small, over the next decade. Mandated by the state of Washington, it will also help the university make its case when seeking state support for larger projects.

The town hall will allow attendees to preview a preliminary draft of the plan and share their input.

You can learn more by visiting the Campus Master Plan website. In addition, Jodi Kittel, project manager for Construction and Planning Services at EWU, is available for questions or feedback at constructionplanning@ewu.edu.