Campus Master Plan Survey: Due by Jan. 23

Message sent from EWU Business & Strategy to the campus community on Jan. 20, 2026.

A few questions have arisen after the Jan. 9 e-mail that was sent regarding the Campus Master Plan survey. We have provided some additional information below to help answer these questions as well as the initial invitation to complete the survey. The survey response deadline has been extended to Friday, Jan. 23.

Please open the survey link and provide your campus affiliation, along with any additional information you’d like to share about yourself. Once you begin the survey, feel free to choose any of the icons and place them wherever you believe they fit best across the EWU campus.

What is the purpose of selecting a landmark?

· Selecting a landmark allows the campus master planning team to better understand how different spaces on campus are used and perceived. Landmarks represent locations where you live, dine, socialize, study/work, or relax; locations you find unique to EWU; locations of favorite outdoor areas; locations that feel unsafe; or other locations that are meaningful to you.

· Note: All responses are completely anonymous.

What will the data be used for?

· The data will be used to identify trends among students, staff, faculty, alumni, and community members across various landmark categories. Analyzing these trends will help the project team better understand which campus spaces are most valued, as well as areas that may benefit from improvement. The findings will inform the development of recommendations for the EWU Campus Master Plan.

What if a landmark is not selected?

· Noting a landmark category is completely optional. You may choose to place as many or as few landmarks as you wish across the nine categories. Not placing a category will not prevent you from submitting the survey.

Original invitation to participate in this survey:

We Need Your Feedback!

EWU is embarking on an exciting new chapter with the development of its Campus Master Plan, and we’d love to hear your thoughts.

The Campus Master Plan will serve as a visionary framework for the University, informed by the pillars established through prior strategic planning efforts. Its purpose is to guide the future development of the campus in a thoughtful and intentional way.

The plan aims to preserve the unique character of the campus and promote the EWU brand, while also reflecting and embracing the broader community. Building on recent efforts like the EWU Climate Resiliency Landscape Master Plan and the EWU Decarbonization Plan, the Campus Master Plan will explore opportunities to strengthen existing systems, bolster climate resiliency, and encourage innovation throughout academic and operational areas.

Throughout this process, there will be many opportunities for students, faculty, staff, and other stakeholders to share their perspectives – like this survey: EWU CMP Survey, the format for which is a bit different. Once you click the link provided and let the team know who you are, you will be taken to a campus map. From there, use the icons to add your thoughts to various locations. Please be sure to click “Finalize Landmark(s)” when you’re finished to ensure your feedback is recorded. The link will remain active through Friday, Jan. 16.

This planning effort will continue through the rest of the academic year, so keep an eye out for updates and additional opportunities to participate and help shape the future of your campus.

Questions about this survey or the Campus Master Plan may be sent to constructionplanning@ewu.edu.

Thank you for your participation in this process and GO EAGS!!