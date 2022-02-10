Calling for S&A Fee Funding Proposals

The Services and Activities Fee (S&A Fee) proposal process for 2022-2023 (fiscal year 23) is open.

Departments, units and programs that received funding for 2021-2022 (fiscal year 22) have received notification to submit their funding proposals. The committee, led by students, is made up of staff, faculty and students appointed by the president.

Services and Activities fees are charged to all students attending a state university for the express purpose of funding student activities and programs. The budget process for allocating S&A fees is governed by state RCWs and guidelines approved by the EWU Board of Trustees. This year the S&A Fee Committee will exclusively utilize an online form for proposal submissions. There, you will also find step-by-step instructions and S&A guidelines and procedures for your review. Additionally, we have provided a 5-year allocation history.

A completed budget request, that includes the S&A funding request spreadsheet, must be submitted through the online form for consideration no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Please note that the S&A Committee will review proposals as they are submitted.

Questions regarding the S&A process may be directed to Samantha Armstrong Ash at extension 7852 or sarmstrong@ewu.edu, or by reaching out to JT Fillingim, ASEWU finance vice president, via email at asewufinancevp@ewu.edu. For information regarding who serves on the committee, meeting agendas, meeting minutes, and funding history, please visit the current Services & Activities Fee Committee website.