Calling for 2022 EWU Alumni Award Nominations

Help us honor the incREDible Eagles who inspire us all by submitting your nominations for the 2022 EWU Alumni Awards.

We are looking for nominations of alumni who have significantly enriched their professions, provided dedicated service to their communities and fostered pride in their alma mater.

Please submit nominations in the following categories:

• Lifetime Achievement

• Alum of Service – Organizational

• Alum of Service – Education

• Alum of Service – Military

• Inspirational Young Alum

• Eagle4Life Spirit

Nominations are being accepted online through Jan. 30. We will celebrate this new group of inspiring Eagles at the 2022 EWU Alumni Awards Gala on April 15 at Northern Quest Resort & Casino. Stay tuned for more details about the event and how to register as they become available.