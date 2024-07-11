CAHSS Dean Candidate Forums are Scheduled

Eastern Washington University is hosting three candidates who are finalists for Dean of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences position. The candidates are listed below, along with links to their professional biographies and curriculum vitae summaries.

The campus visits, which will provide opportunities for the campus community to meet and learn more about the finalists, will be held through the end of November.

Jillian Campana, PhD, will visit Nov. 13-14; Michelle DenBeste, PhD, will visit Nov. 19-20; and Ashley DeMoville, EdD, will visit Nov. 26-27.

The schedule for their campus open forums is listed below. The campus community is invited to attend either in-person or via Zoom, with the meeting links attached to each candidate’s information.

Video presentations for the candidates will be posted as updates to this announcement, and there will be opportunities to submit feedback online.

Candidate interview forums will be held on the following dates:

Jillian Campana, PhD | Forum | Wednesday, Nov. 13 | 10:30-11:30 a.m. | PUB 317/319 | Zoom link

Jillian Campana: CV

Jillian Campana: Biography

Michelle DenBeste, PhD | Forum | Tuesday, Nov. 19| 10-11 a.m. | PUB 317/319 | Zoom link

Michelle DenBeste: CV

Michelle DenBest: Biography

Ashley DeMoville, EdD | Forum | Tuesday, Nov. 26 | 10 – 11 a.m. | PUB 317/319 | Zoom link

Ashley DeMoville, EdD: CV

Ashley DeMoville: Biography