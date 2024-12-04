Building Feminist Futures Panel Discussion: April 18

As part of Diversity and Inclusion Week, EWU’s Gender, Women’s and Sexuality Studies has partnered with the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to host a panel discussion titled Building Feminist Futures.

The event will be held from 4-5:15 p.m., Thursday, April 18, in Monroe Hall 207. You can also access the panel discussion via Zoom.

The panel discussion brings tougher local leaders to examine how, as a community and society, we can build anti-racist, decolonial, gender expansive, feminist futures.

The event features the following panelists:

Natasha Hill: Attorney and owner of NLH Law Offices, Candidate, WA State 3rd Legislative District, and Black Lens Editor

Lili Navarrete: Health Equity Clinic Organizer, WSU College of Medicine, and Spokane City Council Member

KJ January: Director of Advocacy at Spectrum Center Spokane