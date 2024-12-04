Building Feminist Futures Panel Discussion: April 18

As part of Diversity and Inclusion Week, EWU’s Gender, Women’s and Sexuality Studies has partnered with the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to host a panel discussion titled Building Feminist Futures.

The event will be held from 4-5:15 p.m., Thursday, April 18, in Monroe Hall 207. You can also access the panel discussion via Zoom.

The panel discussion brings tougher local leaders to examine how, as a community and society, we can build anti-racist, decolonial, gender expansive, feminist futures.

The event features the following panelists:

Natasha Hill: Attorney and owner of NLH Law Offices, Candidate, WA State 3rd Legislative District, and Black Lens Editor

Lili Navarrete: Health Equity Clinic Organizer, WSU College of Medicine, and Spokane City Council Member

KJ January: Director of Advocacy at Spectrum Center Spokane

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2024 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University