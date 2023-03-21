EWU is co-sponsoring Brain Injury Community Day 2023, held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Catalyst Building, Room 304.

Join brain injury survivors and their families for this special in-person and virtual event. We will offer sessions for both caregivers and survivors. Food and refreshments will also be provided. Parking is free.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

5 p.m. | Resource Fair Begins

5:30-6 p.m. | Understanding Medications for Brain Injury – Dr. Frank Jackson, DO.

7:30-8 p.m. | Vision after Brain Injury – Dr. Rikson Zollinger, OD.

Survivor Sessions:

6:10-6:40 p.m. | Thriving after Brain Injury – Dr. Alicia Hegie, PsyD., ABPP-RP and Skills’kin

6:50-7:20 p.m. | Stress Reduction with Yoga Movement and Meditation – Sandy Nolting PT, C-IAYT

Caregiver Sessions:

6:10-6:40 p.m. | Ambiguous Loss: Grieving After TBI – EWU Occupational Therapy Graduate Students

6:50-7:20 p.m. | Navigating and Advocating after Brain Injury – Dr. Danielle Wald Baker, PsyD.

Location: Eastern Washington University, Catalyst Building, Room 304, 601 E. Riverside Ave., Spokane