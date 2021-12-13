BOT Special Meeting Friday

The Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees (BOT) will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 17. The meeting will be virtual and the agenda and Zoom login/call-in details can be found on the Board of Trustees website.
