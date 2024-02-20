Preview of this Week’s BOT Meeting

The Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees (BOT) will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, Feb. 22 and Friday, Feb. 23.

This meeting will be in person with a virtual option. The agenda and details can be found on our Board of Trustees webpage.

In anticipation of the meeting, EWU President Shari McMahan shared the following message with Employees:

Dear colleagues,

On Feb. 22-23, we will hold a regularly scheduled Board of Trustees meeting, and I’d like to extend an invitation to join us as we discuss and present important campus information. Our faculty, and staff put a great deal of time and thought into their presentations for the Board, and I am proud of the work they’ve accomplished in support of EWU’s mission.

If your schedule allows, please consider attending in person or online for all or part of the two-day meeting. The full agenda is posted on the Board webpage. Highlights of the upcoming meeting include:

Strategic Plan Update: Thursday

Strategic Planning Committee co-chairs Dr. Frank Lynch and Provost Jonathan Anderson will provide an update on the work being done to develop a new strategic plan. Over the last several months, the committee has held multiple town halls to gather input from the campus community and campus workgroups have been established to develop goals and desired outcomes for our value statements. The development of our strategic plan in charting a path for continued success is vital, and I am appreciative of the committee and workgroups’ efforts to move EWU forward. On Friday, final discussions and a request for Board approval on the updated mission, vision, and values will take place.

Financial Review: Thursday

Toni Habegger, chief financial officer, will present a detailed review of EWU’s current and projected financial position. This will include information on our enrollment trends and their financial impact, as well as revenue and expense details for FY23.

Campus DEI Assessment: Friday

Dr. Lea Jarnagin, vice president of student affairs, will provide an update on the purpose, scope, and timeline for the DEI assessment to be completed this spring campus-wide. The need for an assessment was first identified through our accreditation report, and this presentation will provide information for the Board and campus community to better understand how this assessment will contribute to improvement of campus culture and belonging at EWU.

Post-SRA Update: Friday

Joined by our consultant Larry Goldstein, co-champions Mary Voves and Jonathan Anderson will provide a brief look-back on the SRA phases and communication, as well as the timeline and process for post-SRA implementation. As many are aware, plans have already begun for transformation of academic programming due to policy requirements. A portion of the presentation will be dedicated to outlining the next steps as academic programs move to PRD or through the CPAC process. The presentation will also detail the process developed for instituting changes for university services.

Additional presentations regarding our alumni association, legislative priorities, professional and continuing education, and music technology will also take place. Again, we appreciate the faculty, staff and community partners involved in all of the important presentations to the Board. Campus engagement is vital to the success of Eastern, and I hope you will consider attending or watching the Board meeting.

In gratitude,

Shari