BOT Meeting on May 18-19 to Provide Important Updates

The Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, May 18, and on Friday, May 19. The meeting will be held on the Cheney campus with a virtual option. The agenda is posted on the Board of Trustees website.

Meeting specifics and remote access information:

May 18 | noon – 5 p.m. | Tawanka 215

Zoom: https://ewu.zoom.us/j/85024841417

or by phone: 1.253.215.8782, Meeting ID: 850 2484 1417

May 19 | 8 a.m.–3 p.m. | Tawanka 215

Zoom: https://ewu.zoom.us/j/89011063358

or by phone: 1.253.215.8782, Meeting ID: 890 1106 3358

Included below is a message sent on May 15 from President Shari McMahan regarding the upcoming Board of Trustees Meeting:

Dear campus colleagues,

The next Board of Trustees meeting will be held this week, May 18-19, and if your schedule allows, I encourage you to join us in person or online for all or part of the two-day meeting. Board meetings are great opportunities to receive updates and learn more about campus programs, initiative progress, recent achievements and future goals for the university. I am proud of our students, faculty and staff who have put together meaningful and informative presentations to convey the good work EWU is doing for the advancement of our institution.

The full agenda is posted on the Board webpage. Highlights of the upcoming meeting include:

Legislative Update (Thursday):

As I communicated to campus in my May 8 email, EWU saw great success in the state’s operating and capital budget. From the capital budget dollars to finish the science building, to the operating budget funding for our nursing program, the state invested in the mission and future of our institution. During this presentation, David Buri, executive director of government relations, will provide a broad overview to the Board on this years’ efforts to build relationships with key legislators, our budget successes, and where we need to concentrate our efforts for next year’s supplemental budget requests and future legislative priorities.

SRA Update (Thursday):

With work underway throughout academic programs and university services to complete the SRA templates, Provost Anderson and VP Mary Voves, along with chairs from the task forces and facilitation team, will provide an update on the SRA progress to date. Since the last Board meeting, much work has been done by the task forces, in coordination with the facilitation team, to finalize templates, data sets, and training materials. Phase IV — data gathering and assessment — is a crucial phase of the SRA process, and the update to the Board will convey the commitment our campus has to completing this process in a fair and transparent manner.

Enrollment Update (Friday):

Enrollment, which as we know is both recruitment and retention, is at the forefront of many of our discussions and a top priority. Jens Larson, associate vice president for enrollment management, will provide the Board with a comprehensive look at current enrollment, future projections, and the challenges and changes in the Washington recruitment landscape. Addressing these challenges will take a collective effort by faculty and staff. This update will both show the progress we have made and our strategic priorities moving forward.

First Read of FY2024 University Budget (Friday):

EWU’s budget should be of particular interest to the campus, as we are facing significant financial challenges that will take multiple years, and our collective efforts, to address and overcome. VP Mary Voves will not only provide the Board with a holistic view of our budget, but also delve into our funding from the legislative session and challenges for FY24-25. The university budget is multi-faceted and complex, but critical to understand as we look to realign our expenditures and improve our revenue.

EWU Alerts & EagleSafe App Information and Demonstration (Friday):

Personal and social safety is a top priority at EWU. We are committed to providing immediate and reliable emergency service, resources and support to students, faculty, staff and visitors, which is why we’ve invested in updated alerts and a new safety app to better serve our campus. VP Mary Voves will be previewing the new EWU Alerts powered by RAVE system, along with a demonstration of the safety features available on the EagleSafe application, now available in the Apple and Google Play stores.

Again, we appreciate the students, faculty and staff involved in all of the presentations to the Board. Campus engagement is important, and I hope you will consider attending or watching the Board meeting.

In gratitude,

Shari

Dr. Shari McMahan

President