Board of Trustees to Meet on Dec. 9-10

The Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees will hold a regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 9, and Friday, Dec. 10. The meeting will be in person on the Cheney campus in Tawanka Hall 215 with a call-in option available. Details can be found on the Board of Trustees webpage and the Agenda is also posted.

BOT meeting details: Dec. 9, 1:15 – 5 p.m. – Tawanka Hall 215
Join by telephone: 253.215.8782, Meeting ID: 915 8732 8214

Dec. 10, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Tawanka Hall 215
Join by telephone: 253.215.8782, Meeting ID: 958 1576 0057


