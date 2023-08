The Eastern Washington University Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting from 8-9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14. This will be an in-person meeting in Tawanka 215, on the Cheney Campus.

The meeting will also include a virtual option.

Assess via Zoom Link 

Access over the phone by calling 1.253.215.8782 and entering meeting ID: 878 0568 1606

The agenda and associated details can be found the Board of Trustees website.