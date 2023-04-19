Bloomsday Inviting Students to Form Teams for College Cup Division

Bloomsday has organized the first ever College Cup, a friendly competition between teams from EWU, Gonzaga and Whitworth for the 2023 race, to be held on May 7.

Teams are made up of 3-to-5 students (faculty members are also welcome).

To sign up, email the following information to collegecup@bloomsdayrun.org:

• University

• Team name

• Name, date of birth, address and email, along with the shirt size of each participant

Registration is $50 per person which includes race entry, T-shirt and after-party (and Beer Garden for those over age 21).

You can pay the registration fee over the phone, at 509.838.1579, or in person, at 1414 N. Belt St,. prior to race day.