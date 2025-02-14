BIPOC Creatives Week: Feb. 18-21

Join us for a week focused on celebrating the artistic talent of our EWU and Spokane BIPOC communities, Feb. 18-21. The following events offer opportunities to come together as a campus community to enjoy beautiful music, artwork and insightful learning.

Tiny Desk Concert & Open Mic | Tuesday, February 18 | 2-4 p.m. | JLR Multicultural Center (PUB 329)

Tiny Desk-style concert featuring “Hermano Kuya” and other special guests. To participate in the open mic, please register online by Feb. 14.

Gallery Night & “From Hertz to Healing” Workshop w/ Dr. Jadrian Tarver | Friday, Feb. 21, Noon – 4 p.m. | The JLR Multicultural Center (PUB 329)

Enjoy an afternoon admiring student artwork and learning from Gonzaga music professor, Dr. Jadrian Tarver, about the power of music for inner healing and balance. To submit art for Feb. 18. Limit 3-5 pieces per student artist, all mediums accepted.

Noon-4 p.m. | Open Gallery

2-3 p.m. | From Hurt to Hertz Workshop

3-4 p m. | Refreshments and Mingling