BIPOC Creatives Week: Feb. 18-21

Join us for a week focused on celebrating the artistic talent of our EWU and Spokane BIPOC communities, Feb. 18-21. The following events offer opportunities to come together as a campus community to enjoy beautiful music, artwork and insightful learning.

Tiny Desk Concert & Open Mic | Tuesday, February 18 | 2-4 p.m. | JLR Multicultural Center (PUB 329)

Tiny Desk-style concert featuring “Hermano Kuya” and other special guests. To participate in the open mic, please register online by Feb. 14.

Gallery Night & “From Hertz to Healing” Workshop w/ Dr. Jadrian Tarver | Friday, Feb. 21, Noon – 4 p.m. | The JLR Multicultural Center (PUB 329)

Enjoy an afternoon admiring student artwork and learning from Gonzaga music professor, Dr. Jadrian Tarver, about the power of music for inner healing and balance. To submit art for Feb. 18. Limit 3-5 pieces per student artist, all mediums accepted.

Noon-4 p.m. | Open Gallery

2-3 p.m. | From Hurt to Hertz Workshop

3-4 p m. | Refreshments and Mingling

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.7676 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2025 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University