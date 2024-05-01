Bill Youngs’ Book Signing at Auntie’s Bookstore: June 14

EWU history professor J. William T. Youngs’ book, The Fair and the Falls: Spokane’s Expo ’74: Transforming an American Environment,  has been rereleased to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the world’s fair, which changed the landscape of Spokane.

Copies of the book are available for purchase at Auntie’s Bookstore, where Youngs will be on-site for a book signing starting at 7 p.m., Friday, June 14. 

The 627-page book, written by Youngs, who did research and hundreds of interviews in collaboration with his students, was published in 1996 by the Eastern Washington University Press. Throughout the years, the book has come to be known as the definitive history of Expo ’74 and Youngs has been tapped for expert interviews for numerous news stories. (Youngs was recently featured in this Q&A published in The Inlander.)

“Help from EWU enabled me to write The Fair and the Falls, which is the big book about Spokane history and Expo ’74 — and the most thorough account ever of any American world fair,” Youngs said.

Youngs has designated his royalties from the sale of the book, which is also available on Amazon, to be donated to support Riverfront Park and the King Cole Commemoration Project.  

