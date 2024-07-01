Best of EWU Film: June 14

The campus community is invited to attend Best of EWU Film at the Garland Theater at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14. Best of EWU Film will be followed by a showing of Jaws at around 9 p.m.

The event showcases the top student work of the academic year. Everyone who attends will be able to see what EWU Film has been up to since last fall. The winners of film awards for 2024 will also be announced.

The first 75 people to attend will receive a commemorative Jaws beach towel, courtesy of Jim Orr, EWU alum and president of domestic theatrical distribution at Universal Pictures.

To learn more, visit our EWU Film and Digital Media website.

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

CAMPUS SAFETY

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

records & registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

need tech assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

ewu accessibility

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

student affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

university housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

register to vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

follow us

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

eastern washington university

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2024 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University