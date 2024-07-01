Best of EWU Film: June 14

The campus community is invited to attend Best of EWU Film at the Garland Theater at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 14. Best of EWU Film will be followed by a showing of Jaws at around 9 p.m.

The event showcases the top student work of the academic year. Everyone who attends will be able to see what EWU Film has been up to since last fall. The winners of film awards for 2024 will also be announced.

The first 75 people to attend will receive a commemorative Jaws beach towel, courtesy of Jim Orr, EWU alum and president of domestic theatrical distribution at Universal Pictures.

To learn more, visit our EWU Film and Digital Media website.