Benefits Open Enrollment Runs Nov. 1-30

Benefits Open Enrollment begins for all benefit-eligible employees. This is your annual opportunity to make changes to your benefits.

Employees enrolled in the Kaiser plans may wish to review the 2024 rates. *Note: There are significant premium increases to a few of the Kaiser Plans.

Changes you can make during this time include:

• Changes to medical or dental plans

• Adding or removing dependents

• Re-attesting to the spouse or domestic partner coverage surcharge, if required

• Enrolling or reenrolling in the Medical FSA or DCAP

Enrollment forms will be available online starting Wednesday, Nov. 1.