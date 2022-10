Open enrollment runs from Nov.1-30 and provides an annual opportunity to make changes to your benefits. (Please note there will not be an in-person fair on our campus.)

Open Enrollment applies to all benefit-eligible employees. During this time you can make the following changes:

• Change medical or dental plans

• Add or remove dependents

• Re-attest to the spouse or domestic partner coverage surcharge, if required

• Enroll/reenroll in the Medical FSA or DCAP