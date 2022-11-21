Benefits Office – Open Enrollment Ends on Nov. 30

Home » Benefits Office – Open Enrollment Ends on Nov. 30

The PEBB annual open enrollment ends on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. This is your opportunity to make changes to your insurance benefits.

To change health plans, waive coverage or return from waived, remove a dependent, or attest to the spouse or state-registered domestic partner (SRDP) coverage premium surcharge for the upcoming year, log in to PEBB My Account and update your information before 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Some changes, such as adding a dependent, require you to use the 2023 Employee Enrollment/Change form. You may also use this form instead of PEBB My Account.

You may complete a 2023 Premium Surcharge Attestation form if you are required to attest to the spouse or SRDP coverage premium surcharge and prefer not to attest online.

Forms and any required dependent verification documents must be received by EWU’s benefits office no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Dual Enrollment Reminder
Remember, you cannot enroll in health plans under both the PEBB Program and School Employees Benefits Board (SEBB) Program as an employee or as a dependent.

FSA and DCAP Reminder
To enroll in the Medical Flexible Spending Arrangement (FSA), Limited Purpose FSA, or the Dependent Care Assistance Program (DCAP):
• Visit the Navia Benefits Solutions: You will be asked to log in or create an account through Secure Access Washington to enroll online, or
• Download and complete Navia’s Open Enrollment form and return it to the Benefits Office.

Enrollment forms must be received no later than Nov. 30, 2022.

If you have enrollment questions, please contact the Benefits office at benefits@ewu.edu or 509.359.2488

Have Feedback?

We strive to make this website the best it can be. If you have questions or comments about this website, we welcome your input. Let us know what you think.

Feedback

Campus Safety

509.359.6498 Office

509.359.6498 Cheney

509.358.7995 Spokane

police@ewu.edu

EWU Police

Records & Registration

509.359.2321

regonline@ewu.edu

Records & Registration

Need Tech Assistance?

509.359.2247

helpdesk@ewu.edu

HelpDesk

EWU ACCESSIBILITY

509.359.6871

accessibility@ewu.edu

EWU Accessibility

site directory

Website Directory

Student Affairs

509.359.7924

dos@ewu.edu

Student Affairs

University Housing

509.359.2451

housing@ewu.edu

Housing & Residential Life

Register to Vote

Register to Vote (RCW 29A.08.310)

FOLLOW US

FaceBook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
LinkedIn

Eastern Washington University

509.359.6200

Contact Us

Eastern Washington University

© 2022 INSIDE.EWU.EDU

Eastern Washington University