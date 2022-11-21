Benefits Office – Open Enrollment Ends on Nov. 30

The PEBB annual open enrollment ends on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. This is your opportunity to make changes to your insurance benefits.

To change health plans, waive coverage or return from waived, remove a dependent, or attest to the spouse or state-registered domestic partner (SRDP) coverage premium surcharge for the upcoming year, log in to PEBB My Account and update your information before 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Some changes, such as adding a dependent, require you to use the 2023 Employee Enrollment/Change form. You may also use this form instead of PEBB My Account.

You may complete a 2023 Premium Surcharge Attestation form if you are required to attest to the spouse or SRDP coverage premium surcharge and prefer not to attest online.

Forms and any required dependent verification documents must be received by EWU’s benefits office no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Dual Enrollment Reminder

Remember, you cannot enroll in health plans under both the PEBB Program and School Employees Benefits Board (SEBB) Program as an employee or as a dependent.

FSA and DCAP Reminder

To enroll in the Medical Flexible Spending Arrangement (FSA), Limited Purpose FSA, or the Dependent Care Assistance Program (DCAP):

• Visit the Navia Benefits Solutions: You will be asked to log in or create an account through Secure Access Washington to enroll online, or

• Download and complete Navia’s Open Enrollment form and return it to the Benefits Office.

Enrollment forms must be received no later than Nov. 30, 2022.

If you have enrollment questions, please contact the Benefits office at benefits@ewu.edu or 509.359.2488