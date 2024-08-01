Benefits Office News: Have You Chosen a Vision Plan?

Starting January 1, 2025 vision is a standalone plan, separate from your medical plan. Have you chosen a vision plan yet?

Starting January 1, 2025, the PEBB Program will offer standalone vision plans, which means routine vision coverage will be separate from your medical coverage. Routine vision coverage includes routine eye exams, eyeglass frames and lenses, and contact lenses. Treatment for medical conditions such as infections, eye diseases (like glaucoma), and eye injuries will still be covered under your PEBB medical plan.

Vision Hardware Benefit

Under the new vision plans, the hardware benefit will increase up to $200 (from $150) for prescription eyeglasses or contact lenses and will reset on odd years (2025, 2027, etc.)

Vision Plan Options

You can choose from the following:

• Davis Vision by MetLife

• EyeMed

• MetLife Vision

All plans will offer private practice optometrists and ophthalmologists in Washington State and nationwide. Each plan’s network will include different providers, though some providers may be in more than one plan’s network. Each plan will also offer retail locations, such as Costco Optical, Walmart, Sam’s Club, America’s Best, Visionworks, LensCrafters, Pearl Vision, and Target Optical.

What Will it Cost?

Like dental coverage, vision coverage is an employer-paid benefit. This means you will not pay a monthly premium for vision coverage.

How Can I Choose a Vision Plan?

Use the following resources to learn more about each plan’s network and benefits to choose the plan that is best for you. You can access these resources from the Open Enrollment webpage.

• Compare the vision plans using the Compare vision plans webpage and the PEBB Vision Benefits At-a-Glance.

• Visit the vendor booths at the virtual benefits fair or at one of the in-person benefits fairs.

What Do I Need to Do?

To make your vision election:

1. Log in to Benefits 24/7.

2. Click on the blue Open Enrollment chevron on your dashboard.

3. If you are not adding additional dependents, choose ‘No’. The dependent list will display.

4. Choose the Edit link on the right side of the section for each dependent you wish to enroll in vision.

5. Move through the steps for each dependent.

6. Continue through the wizard making any changes to medical, dental, or attestations.

7. Choose a vision plan.

8. Continue through the wizard to the end and ‘Submit’.

9. Print a copy of your elections for your record.

If you do not make an election, you and your enrolled dependents will be defaulted into MetLife Vision.

