Benefits Office – Check Your Beneficiaries

Open Enrollment is a great time to confirm who you have named as your beneficiaries on your life insurance and retirement accounts.

The PEBB Program’s annual open enrollment (Nov.1-30) is a good time to check your beneficiary information for your PEBB life insurance and health savings account (HSA) if you have one and your retirement account. Not only is it important to make sure you have the right person (or people) listed, but that all contact information is up to date.

To check your current beneficiaries and make changes:

Life insurance – Log into the MetLife Portal, My Benefits, and click on Beneficiaries. You can also call MetLife at 1-833-854-9624, Monday through Friday, 5 a.m. -8 p.m., Pacific time.

Health savings account (HSA) – If you have an HSA, log into your HealthEquity account and visit the Profile Details webpage. You can also complete the Beneficiary Designation form and mail or fax the form to HealthEquity. The form is available under Documents and Forms on the HealthEquity website.

Department of Retirement Systems (DRS) – for PERS, TRS, & LEOFF plans, log into your DRS account, under Member Log In, Click on “My Account” in the left hand column, then “Manage Account Information”.

EWURP through TIAA Cref – log into your TIAA account, under “Profile”, then “Beneficiaries”.

If you have questions or need assistance, please contact the Benefits Office at 509.359.2488 or email us at benefits@ewu.edu.



