Benefits News: Open Enrollment Ends Nov. 25, 2024

PEBB open Enrollment ends Monday, Nov. 25, 2024!

Time is running out…have you made your changes and selected a vision plan? Changes must be received by Monday, Nov. 25.

Choose a vision plan – Starting Jan. 1, 2025, the PEBB Program will offer standalone vision plans, which means routine vision coverage will be separate from your medical coverage. Routine vision coverage includes routine eye exams, eyeglass frames and lenses, and contact lenses. Treatment for medical conditions such as infections, eye diseases (like glaucoma), and eye injuries will still be covered under your PEBB medical plan.

Make medical or dental plan changes.

Make elections and changes online – log in to Benefits 24/7 to make your vision election and any changes or use an enrollment form found on the Benefits webpage on InsideEWU

Elections and changes must be submitted no later than Monday, Nov. 25.

Even if you are not making changes – choose a vision plan. If you do not select a vision plan, you and any dependents enrolled on your PEBB account will be automatically enrolled in MetLife Vision.

You must enroll in an FSA or DCAP each year you want to participate.

You can enroll in the Flexible Spending Arrangement (FSA), Limited Purpose FSA, or the Dependent Care Assistance Program (DCAP) in one of two ways:

Log in and enroll on the Navia Benefit Solutions website.

Complete Navia’s 2025 Annual Open Enrollment form, available on Navia’s Forms & Documents webpage, and submit it as instructed on the form.

Navia Benefit Solutions must receive your enrollment no later than Nov. 25.

Where to go with questions:

Your enrollment or PEBB account: Contact your benefits office.

Benefits: Contact the plans.

Benefits 24/7: Go to the Help with Benefits 24/7 webpage or call the login assistance phone line at 1.866-335.0043. This line is designated for employee login issues only. Contact your payroll or benefits office for non-login related issues.

For more information, visit the Washington State Health Care Authority website.